‘We are ever-indebted to mothers’

March 20, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that mother is nature, writer and noted medical practitioner Dr. Vijayalakshmi Balekundri opined that Indian culture has been able to maintain its richness because of love and affection shown by mothers and as such we are ever indebted to her. She was speaking at the seminar on the topic ‘Mother’ organised as part of Bahuroopi-2022 at B.V. Karanth Rangachavadi in Rangayana premises here yesterday.

Stating that a nation that has the mother’s culture will survive, Dr. Vijayalakshmi observed that Indian culture has thrived because of this culture.

Pointing out that a mother throws out darkness and leads towards light, she said that the mother is a source of strength and will power.

Underlining the role of the mother in guiding her children through their growth, she said that it is very sad to note that we have lost 10 crore girl children due to female foeticide in the past 10 years. Expressing concern over rising female foeticide, she said that everyone must understand that there cannot be a world without mother.

Earlier, Choodarathna, mother of Dakshinamurthy Krishnakumar, who is called as the ‘Modern Day Shravana Kumara,’ inaugurated the seminar by lighting the lamp.

Dakshinamurthy Krishnakumar, writer Malathi Pattanashetty, theatre personality Abhiruchi Chandru, Journalist Amshi Prasannakumar and K. Rajalakshmi delivered talk.

Rangayana Mysuru Director Addanda C. Cariappa presided.

Karnataka State Organic Farming Mission’s Dr. A.S. Anand, Ranga Samaja Member G. Shiveshwara Gowda, Rangayana Mysuru Deputy Director Nirmala Mathapati and others were present.