Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival-2022 to conclude tomorrow
March 20, 2022

Artistes enact themes of patriotism, relationships

Mysore/Mysuru: Plays focussing on patriotism, the struggles in the Freedom Movement and human relations were enacted on the penultimate day of the ongoing Bahuroopi Raashtriya Rangotsava (National Theatre Festival) at Rangayana premises here yesterday.

Punjabi play ‘Shaheed Udham Singh Azaad’ was enacted by Chandigarh-based theatre group ‘Theater for Theater’ at Bhoomigeeta. The play highlighted the ghastliness of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre near Amritsar in Punjab and the killing of British General Reginald Dyer (who had ordered the firing) by Punjab’s Shaheed Udham Singh near London. The play was scripted by Charan Singh Sindhra and directed by Sudesh Sharma.

Artistes of Rangachinnari theatre troupe from Kasaragodu presenting Konkani play ‘Eklo Anneklo Karmadhin’ at Sampat Rangamandira yesterday.

Rangachinnari troupe from Kasaragodu performed Konkani play ‘Eklo Anneklo Karmadhin’ at Sampat Rangamandira. The play explained how one cannot come to an exact conclusion on whether an unknown person  is good or bad by understanding him/ her  in a short span of time. The play, written by N.N. Pillai, is adapted and directed by Kasaragodu Chinna.

Mysuru’s theatre group ‘Kadamba Rangavedike staged ‘Aatadolagata’ Kannada play at Kalamandira. The play exposed the complexities of human relations and also explained about the importance of following a simple lifestyle in contemporary world. The play is scripted by Kaavya Kadame and directed by Yatheesh Kollegala.

Staging of Kannada play ‘Aatadolagata’ by Mysuru-based theatre troupe Kadamba Rangavedike at Kalamandira on Hunsur Road in city last evening.

Valedictory

The valedictory of Bahuroopi-2022 will be held at Vanaranga in Rangayana premises tomorrow (March 20). Noted orator Chakravarty Sulibele will deliver valedictory speech on ‘Jagattendare Taayi’ between 5 pm and 6 pm.

