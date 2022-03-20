Veerashaiva Mutts playing key role in nation’s development: Minister

March 20, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that Veerashaiva Mutts are playing a key role in nation’s development, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs J.C. Madhuswamy said that it is important to remember the Founders of educational institutions as it is education which shapes our life and future.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Alumni Association meet of JSS College of Arts, Commerce and Science on Ooty Road at the College premises this morning.

Pointing out that he earned a degree studying at JSS Institutions at a troublesome period, Madhuswamy said that the institution has been playing a vital role in moulding the future of scores of students over the years.

Arguing that educational institutions are like sculptors who carve and chisel our lives through personality and professional development, the Minister said that even though he is a Minister today, he is like a student who needs to study daily as his portfolio demands that.

Lauding the Mutts for ‘Akshara Dasoha’, ‘Anna Dasoha’, ‘Neralu Dasoha’ and the like, he called upon the alumni not to lose contact with their fellow members, as regular contacts and meetings will hugely help in further developing the institution they once studied.

MLC and former Minister A.H. Vishwanath, who presided, said he is proud to say that he was a student of the college, from where he earned his degree.

Recalling his student days at the college, Vishwanath attributed his political growth largely to what he had learned at JSS institutions. Stressing on the need for imparting quality education, the MLC regretted that most of the Universities today are lacking in imparting training to students on how to lead a purposeful life. Contending that JSS is an institution that is free from any caste, creed or religious discrimination, he listed out the names of his teachers and some of his classmates.

Continuing, Vishwanath urged the Government to permit formation of Student Unions in institutions of higher learning as this will help in forging student unity and sharing and exchanging of ideas, knowledge and skills. “I will talk to the Govt. and the CM on the necessity for allowing Student Unions in educational institutions,” he added.

Floral tributes were offered to the portrait of late Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Mahaswamiji. Earlier, the College Principal Dr. H.C. Honnappa welcomed the gathering.

College Chief Executive Prof. B.V. Sambashivaiah, faculty Dr. Vijaya Manjuanth Guru and former MLC Prof. K.R. Mallikarjunappa were present.