Year’s first rain disrupts normal life

March 20, 2022

Heavy downpour and gusty winds uproot trees, electric poles

Mysore/Mysuru: The year’s first rain in city yesterday, disrupted normal life and the heavy downpour, accompanied by gusty winds, brought down a couple of trees and electric poles.

As many as three trees and over 10 electric poles came crashing, disrupting traffic.

The rain commenced at about 5.30 pm and the gusty winds uprooted a large tree opposite Ashokapuram Police Station on Adichunchanagiri Road in Kuvempunagar. A Maruti Swift car (KA-09-Z-3307), which was parked under the tree was damaged as the tree fell over it. Luckily, three occupants of the car escaped miraculously.

MCC’s Abhaya team – 3 staff and CESC personnel chopped down the branches of the huge tree and freed the car. They later cleared the tree and made way for smooth flow of traffic.

A couple of coconut trees were uprooted in Kesare 3rd Stage and Ayarahalli bringing down a few electric poles along with them. A total of 10 electric poles were damaged in N.R. Mohalla, Ayarahalli and other localities in city. There is no loss of lives due to snapping of power lines, said CESC Executive Engineer B.K. Yogesh to SOM.

Following snapping of power lines and damage to electric poles, areas such as Kuvempunagar, Udayagiri, Alanahalli, Alanahalli Layout, Siddarthanagar, Giridarshini Layout, Rajivnagar and surrounding places plunged into darkness.

The rain which poured for more than a hour resulted in drains overflowing from rain water, bringing garbage such as plastic covers, dry leaves on to the roads. Roads such as D. Devaraj Urs Road, Sayyaji Rao Road, Hunsur Road, Bannur Road and the road from Gopala Gowda Hospital to Chamundi Vihar Stadium resembled small streams and due to clogged drains, rain water remained stagnant at K.R. Circle, Metropole Hotel Circle, Dasappa Circle and other circles and junctions.

Motorists, especially two- wheeler riders had a tough time navigating through rainwater- filled roads and circles. The sudden downpour caused roadside vendors to flee to dry places and they were seen covering fruits, vegetables, flowers and other articles with plastic sheets to prevent them from getting spoiled.

The overflowing rainwater from clogged drains, entered low lying areas such as Kanakagiri and Gundu Rao Nagar and even entered a few houses, said MCC staff.

Heavy rains were also reported at Kodagu, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Hassan.

Girl killed as tree falls near Srirangapatna

A girl was killed while her parents sustained injuries when a coconut tree fell on the bike due to heavy rains between Maralagala and Dodda Palya on Bannur-Srirangapatna Road near Srirangapatna last evening.

The deceased girl is Priyanka (12), a resident of KRS and her father Nagaraju, who has sustained serious injuries, has been admitted to K.R. Hospital in Mysuru where he is said to be battling for life. Nagaraju’s wife and son have also sustained injuries.

The incident took place when Nagaraju and his family were proceeding on their bike. When they were nearing Srirangapatna, a coconut tree fell on the bike killing Priyanka on the spot and injuring others.

The tree also fell on a car and luckily, the car occupants had a miraculous escape. Srirangapatna Police have registered a case.