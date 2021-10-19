India’s tallest Lord Subramanyeshwara Swamy statue to be installed at Gattevadi near Nanjangud
News

India’s tallest Lord Subramanyeshwara Swamy statue to be installed at Gattevadi near Nanjangud

October 19, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Plans have materialised to install India’s tallest Lord Subramanyeshwara statue (54-ft) at Gattevadi village under Doddakavalande hobli in Nanjangud taluk. The 18-ft statue of the Snake God will be placed on a 36-ft stone pedestal and the initiative has been taken by Thapobhoomi Trust.

Yesterday, the black stone 18-ft statue arrived in Mysuru on its way to Nanjangud and the sculpture of the standing Lord with a giant multi-headed snake with an open hood offering him protection has been carved with a single stone — monolith.

The statue, mounted on a vehicle, arrived at Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple entrance of the Mysore Palace and the titular head of erstwhile Mysore royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and other dignitaries showered flower petals.The statue has been sculpted at Malur village near Kolar by sculptor Ramanath with an estimated cost of Rs. 15 lakh. The Thapobhoomi Trust has claimed that this is the tallest statue of Lord Subramanyeshwara in India. Special pujas were performed after the statue landed in Mysuru.

Yaduveer Wadiyar expressed happiness that the statue came near the Palace and opined that a temple and a statue like this in any village will foster development of that particular village. From Mysuru, the statue will be transported to Nanjangud Srikanteshwara Temple for another puja and other rituals. Nanjangud MLA B. Harshavardhan, Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra, Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, Corporator M.V. Ramprasad, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, City BJP President T.S. Srivatsa, Temple Dharmadarshi Subramanya Swamiji and others were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching