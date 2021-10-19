Dr. AVN’s ‘Itihasa Samskruti’ book released

October 19, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that scriptures, epics and ancient coins (numismatics) are also important tools in documenting natural history, noted writer and former Kuvempu Bhasha Bharathi Chairman Dr. Pradhan Gurudatta observed that books on History must not contain wrong facts and must be published without any errors.

He was speaking after releasing renowned Historian and author Dr. A.V. Narasimhamurthy’s (AVN) work ‘Itihasa Samskruti’ at a programme jointly organised by Kannada Sahitya Kalakoota, Aniketana Seva Trust and Vachaspathi Prakashana at Kannada Sahitya Bhavan in Vijayanagar 1st Stage here on Sunday.

Asserting that the work has brought him happiness and satisfaction, Dr. Pradhan Gurudatta said that Dr. A.V. Narasimhamurthy as Head of the Department of Ancient History and Archaeology at University of Mysore earlier, gave a new dimension to the Department.

Noting that Dr. Narasimhamurthy has vast knowledge of numismatics and scriptures, he said that the Historian as the Chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan at Mysuru, strived hard to take it to greater heights. Pointing out that AVN was instrumental in Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan publishing several books on Indian culture, Dr. Gurudatta said that great writers such as V.K. Gokak had widely appreciated the books.

Stating that Dr. AVN has been making efforts to educate the society on historical facts through his widely read columns in Mysuru Mithra Kannada morning daily and its sister concern Star of Mysore, he said that AVN stands tall among those who have studied numismatics and history of Kannada in depth.

Columnist Dr. V. Ranganath, who spoke about the book, said that the work entails the research carried out on History and Culture. Pointing out that every article in the book focused on the findings of research studies, he said that AVN has documented and chronicled the facts of History in a lucid manner. The book which has also recorded the growth of Kannada, makes a very interesting reading, he said.

Referring to an article in the book that quoted Mahatma Gandhi’s words “Food is not for taste, but for health,” Dr. Ranganath said that the book explains the importance of saving food, while also advising against wasting food.

He further said that the book throws light on how everything can be achieved through Bhakti Marga and that greed is the root cause for our miseries.

Author Dr. A.V. Narasimhamurthy, District Kannada Sahitya Parishat former President Maddikere Gopal, Kannada Sahitya Kalakoota President M. Chandrashekar, Dr. Palaniswamy, Shivaraju and others were present at the book launch programme.