Indira Canteen Reality Check – 8: Lack of cleanliness glaring at Sharadadevi Nagar Canteen

March 6, 2022

Mysuru: Indira Canteen situated near the water tank at Sharadadevi Nagar is devoid of any form of cleanliness. There is no power connection to wash plates and utensils for the last few months and sadly, there is nobody to hear this grievance.

Because of this, hot water is not available to clean the plates and glasses used by the customers.

“Same situation prevailed during COVID pandemic. Complaints were made about the lack of proper hygiene and cleanliness. Despite all this, no efforts have been made by the concerned company to improve the conditions,” complained angry customers, who spoke to Star of Mysore during the reality check.

Auto drivers, daily wage labourers are the customers of this canteen. CCTV cameras of the canteen is working fine.

There are no complaints about the supervisor who is serving whatever food is supplied to the canteen.

Every morning 200 idly and 20 kg lemon rice (Chitranna) for breakfast, 40 ragi balls and 20 kg Rice-Sambar in the afternoon for lunch are being supplied.

About 125 people have their breakfast and more than 160 are having their lunch here.

Poor quality of curd rice

Like in other Indira Canteens, customers complain about the poor quality of curd rice.

About 70 people are being provided free food dinner, explained canteen Supervisor Mahadevappa to Star of Mysore.

Garden needs maintenance: Supervisor’s love for nature is evident with ornamental plants being planted around the canteen. Though regular maintenance needs some improvement, the supervisor assured that he will take care of that aspect also.