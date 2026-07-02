‘Inland Tiara’ now in Mysuru 

July 2, 2026

Foundation stone laid for Residential-cum-Commercial Project

Mysuru: In-Land Infrastructure Developers Pvt. Ltd., one of Karnataka’s trusted real estate developers, marked a significant milestone with the foundation stone laying ceremony for its Residential-cum-Commercial Project “Inland Tiara” in Mysuru recently.

The bhoomi puja for ‘Inland Tiara’ was conducted amidst a gathering of distinguished guests, well-wishers, business associates and local dignitaries including M. Anitha, L.K. Manjunath & Family Members.

The event was attended by the Chairman and Managing Director of In-Land Group Siraj Ahamed, Directors Meraj Yusuf and Wahaj Yusuf, who expressed their commitment to delivering yet another quality development that reflects the company’s core values of trust, transparency and excellence.

‘Inland Tiara’ is thoughtfully designed to offer a perfect blend of modern living and commercial convenience. The development will feature 32 premium apartments comprising spacious 2 and 3 bedroom homes, along with well-planned commercial spaces.

The project aims to cater to the evolving lifestyle needs of Mysuru’s residents while contributing to the city’s growing urban landscape.

Speaking on the occasion, Siraj Ahamed stated that the project symbolises In-Land Infrastructure Developers’ expansion into Mysuru and reinforces the company’s vision of creating quality spaces that enrich lives and communities.

With its strategic location, contemporary architecture, superior construction standards, and customer-centric approach, ‘Inland Tiara’ is expected to become a landmark development in Mysuru.