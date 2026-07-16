Inmates assault Chief Warder at Mysuru Central Prison

July 16, 2026

Mysuru: Four inmates have allegedly assaulted the Chief Warder at Mysuru Central Prison on July 10 and a case has been registered at Mandi Police Station in this regard.

While the Chief Warder, who was assaulted, is Anil Kumar, the inmates, who assaulted him, are Lathif, Hemanth, Mohammed Mansoor and Mathin Khan.

On July 10 at about 3 pm, Chief Warder Anil, who was patrolling inside the prison, observed the four inmates moving around in a suspicious manner and questioned them, during which the four inmates reportedly abused him with foul language and assaulted him causing injuries on the nose and lips of Anil Kumar resulting in severe bleeding.

Other Jail staff, who rushed to the spot, intervened and brought the situation under control. Anil was provided first-aid and was taken to K.R. Hospital for treatment.

A case was registered against the four inmates on charges of obstructing a Government servant from performing duty at Mandi Police Station.

Mandi Police, who interrogated the four inmates, sent them back to jail.