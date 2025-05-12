Insightful article on Pakistani Terrorism
Voice of The Reader

Insightful article on Pakistani Terrorism

May 12, 2025

Sir,

I recently read  K.B. Ganapathy’s article titled ‘Final Solution to the Evils of Pakistani Terrorism’ published under his Abracadabra column in Star of Mysore dated Apr. 29, 2025. This is to express my sincere appreciation for KBG’s incisive analysis of this critical issue.

The article provides a comprehensive overview of the challenges posed by cross-border terrorism and offers ideas on potential solutions. The clarity with which KBG articulated the complexities of the situation and the urgency of addressing these threats is commendable.

In the light of the recent tragic events, such as the Pahalgam terror attack on Apr. 22, 2025, KBG’s insights are even more pertinent. The loss of 26 innocent lives in that attack underscores the pressing need for effective strategies to combat terrorism and ensure the safety and security of all citizens.

– Honganour S. Krishna, New York, USA, 1.5.2025

