May 12, 2025

Sir,

At last, on 7.5.2025 the Indian Armed Forces have struck a meagre 9 out of 21 militant facilities in Pakistan and PoK. All patriotic Indians were overjoyed with this news (except some Opposition politicians).

But when I read ‘A crimson poem — Beware of the wounded tiger’ by K.B. Ganapathy, Founder-Editor of Star of Mysore, on its front page the same day, I realised the futility of potential benefit of this military strike.

The terror facilities will be shifted to a new place and this saga will continue. As long as we don’t remove the terror tree with its roots, it will grow again. This is possible for our Army.

In Bhagavad Gita, Lord Krishna says to Arjuna that he has to fight the war to establish ‘Dharma’ even if there is huge causality.

—Dr. D.N. Swamy, Mysuru, 8.5.2025

