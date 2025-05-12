Special prayer for soldiers
Photo News

Special prayer for soldiers

May 12, 2025

Members of Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO), Mysore, in a gesture towards Indian soldiers guarding the nation, held a special prayer in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple in city recently. JITO Mysore Chairman Vinod Bakliwal, former Chairman Kantilal Jain, Vice-Chairman Bherulal Pitlia, Chief Secretary Gautam Salecha, former Chief Secretary Deepak Bohra, Treasurer Nemichand Shrimal, Secretaries Prem Palrecha and Ramesh Navlakha, Joint Treasurer Gautam Baghmar, JITO Youth Chairman Siddharth Kataria, Akshay Vanigota, Gajraj Pagaria and others were present.

