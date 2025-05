May 12, 2025

Sharada Bai (79), wife of late S. Haribhavu Shinde and a resident of Nazarbad in city, passed away this morning.

She leaves behind four children including former Director of MDCC Bank Prabhakar Shinde and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites will be performed at the foot of Chamundi Hill in city tomorrow (May 13) at 10 am.