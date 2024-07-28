Installation of new team and felicitation
Photo News

Installation of new team and felicitation

July 28, 2024

Lions Club of Mysore (LCM) Palace City Queens had organised Installation Ceremony of new team for the Lionistic year 2024-25, Induction of new members and Doctor’s Day celebrations recently at Hotel Kalyani on Hebbal Ring Road, Mysuru. Lion Dr. G.A. Ramesh, Past District Governor, installed the new Lions team and inducted new members. Two doctors, namely Dr. M.V. Sucharitha and Dr. S. Ranganathaiah, were felicitated on the occasion. Ln. Dr. G.A. Ramesh, PDG, Ln. Shivaramu, Region Chairman – Region-VI, Ln. M.R. Vasu, Zone Chairman – Zone-II, Ln. M.L. Mahadevaswamy, President, LCM Palace City, Ln. H.S. Maheshwari Raju, President, LCM Palace City Queens, Ln. S.M. Nataraj and Ln. H.B. Kavitha Prakash, Installation Committee Chairman, are seen on the dais.

Recent News
ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching