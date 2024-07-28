Installation of new team and felicitation

Lions Club of Mysore (LCM) Palace City Queens had organised Installation Ceremony of new team for the Lionistic year 2024-25, Induction of new members and Doctor’s Day celebrations recently at Hotel Kalyani on Hebbal Ring Road, Mysuru. Lion Dr. G.A. Ramesh, Past District Governor, installed the new Lions team and inducted new members. Two doctors, namely Dr. M.V. Sucharitha and Dr. S. Ranganathaiah, were felicitated on the occasion. Ln. Dr. G.A. Ramesh, PDG, Ln. Shivaramu, Region Chairman – Region-VI, Ln. M.R. Vasu, Zone Chairman – Zone-II, Ln. M.L. Mahadevaswamy, President, LCM Palace City, Ln. H.S. Maheshwari Raju, President, LCM Palace City Queens, Ln. S.M. Nataraj and Ln. H.B. Kavitha Prakash, Installation Committee Chairman, are seen on the dais.
Recent Comments