Office-bearers of Rotary Panchsheel Mysore
Photo News

Office-bearers of Rotary Panchsheel Mysore

July 28, 2024

The new office-bearers of Rotary Panchsheel Mysore for the year 2024-25 was installed at a glittering ceremony held recently at Hotel Le Ruchi in city. The Installing Officer and the chief guest was PDG Rtn. R. Guru and the guest of honour was AG Rtn. Chetan Vishwanath. Seen in the picture are (standing from left) Rtn. B.S. Dinesh – Director, International Service; Rtn. Rajaram – Director, Youth Services; Rtn. Sathish Nanjappa – Director, Vocational Services; Rtn. Nagendra –  Vice-President; Rtn. Dr. Anup – Jt. Secretary; Rtn. B.V. Mahesh – Treasurer; Rtn. Senthil Kumar – Sergeant-at-arms; Dr. Anil Kumar – Director,  Club Services; Rtn. Rachana Nagesh – Director, Community Services and Rtn. N.S. Anand, Past Asst. Governor; (sitting from left) Rtn. A.S. Somesh – President-Elect 2025-26; Rtn. Kiran Robert – Imm. Past President; Rtn. Chetan Vishwanath – Assstant Governor, Zone-7; PDG Rtn. R. Guru – Installing Officer; Rtn. Ashwin R. Pallegar – Club President 2024-25; Rtn. Rajendra Prasad, IPS (retd.) – Club Secretary 2024-25.

