Interact Club of Teresian School
Interact Club of Teresian School

July 28, 2024

The Installation Ceremony of Interact Club of Teresian School, sponsored by Rotary Central Mysore, was held at Teresian School in Siddartha Layout in city recently. Picture shows Interact Club President Dhanyashree; Vice-President M.N. Kashvi; Secretary Dhanupriya; Joint Secretary S. Bhagya; Treasurer Moulyshree, SGT M.S. Namratha; Directors Della Marie, Pragathi, Prerana and Yuviga with Rtn. Chethan Vishwanath, Asst. Governor Zone 7, RI Dist. 3181, who was the Installing Officer and chief guest; Rtn. Sachidananda Murthy, New Generation Director, Rotary Central; Rtn. S.R. Swamy, Community Service Director, Rotary Central; Rtn. Subramanya Tantri, President, Rotary Central Mysore; Rtn. M.S. Jayaprakash; Rtn. Dinesh Somasundar, Rtn.  K.S. Arun, Rtn. S. Vijayendra.

Searching