Lions Club of Mysore East team
Photo News

Lions Club of Mysore East team

July 28, 2024

Ln. K.G. Ramanathan was installed as Golden Jubilee Year President of Lions Club of Mysore East by Past District Governor Ln. G. Srinivas at a glittering function held at Hotel Paradise in the presence of Charter President of the Club Ln. H.N. Ramathirtha and Cabinet Secretary C.D. Krishna. Picture shows (standing from left) MSS Prasad, Chandrashekar, A.G. Rajesh, R.P. Manohar, M.C. Bhansali, Hemanth, Dharamprakash, Kishore, B. Ramesh, Mahendra Kiran and Vikas Bakliwal; (sitting on dais) Gurudatt, B.L. Girish, G. Srinivas, Rajamma Ramanathan, President Ln. K.G. Ramanathan, H.N. Ramathirtha, Gururaj and Secretary K. Srinivasamurthy; (sitting front row) Sunitha, Reshmi Jain, Nirmala, Rajmathi Bhansali, Nethra, Sumitra, Nagashree, Poornima, Vjayalakshmi and Usha Murthy.

