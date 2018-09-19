Instant Triple Talaq is a crime now

Union Cabinet approves Ordinance

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this morning approved an ordinance making Triple Talaq a punishable offence. The step was taken after the Government failed to pass the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017, in the Rajya Sabha during the recent monsoon session.

The Bill to criminalise Talaq-e-Biddat was passed by the Lok Sabha in the Winter Session of Parliament but got stuck in the Rajya Sabha with the Opposition parties having reservations over criminal provisions in the draft law. In view of the growing opposition to the Legislation, the Government in August approved three amendments to the ‘Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill.