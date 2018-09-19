Instant Triple Talaq is a crime now
News

Instant Triple Talaq is a crime now

Union Cabinet approves Ordinance

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this morning approved an ordinance making Triple Talaq a punishable offence. The step was taken after the Government failed to pass the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017, in the Rajya Sabha during the recent monsoon session.

The Bill to criminalise Talaq-e-Biddat was passed by the Lok Sabha in the Winter Session of Parliament but got stuck in the Rajya Sabha with the Opposition parties having reservations over criminal provisions in the draft law. In view of the growing opposition to the Legislation, the Government in August approved three amendments to the ‘Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill.

September 19, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching