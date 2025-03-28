Internal quota: Cabinet sets 60-day timeline for survey of SCs

March 28, 2025

Bengaluru: In a bid to end the row over internal reservation quota among SC communities, the State Government will conduct a fresh survey of SC (Scheduled Castes) population in the State within the next two months to collect empirical data based on which the long pending demand for internal reservation by Dalit communities could be decided. The decision came at a Cabinet meeting held here on Thursday.

After the August 2024 Supreme Court ruling allowing States to sub-classify SCs, the Congress Government is under immense pressure to provide internal reservation, which is also a pre-poll promise of the party.

The decision for a fresh survey is based on the recommendation by Justice H.N. Nagamohandas Commission, which submitted its interim report to CM Siddaramaiah just before the Cabinet meeting.

The Justice Nagamohandas Commission which was formed by the Government in Nov. 2024, was tasked with deciding on internal reservation.

Now it has recommended the collection of empirical data through a survey, which it said was necessary to ‘Scientifically’ categorise the SCs. The Commission added that the survey can be completed in 30-40 days using modern scientific and technological tools.

In Karnataka, Scheduled Castes constitute about 17 percent of the population across 101 groups. Traditionally, they are seen as divided into two categories — Dalit Left and Dalit Right. The Dalit Left leaders who have been rallying for sub-classification, argue that most of the reservation benefits are cornered by the Dalit Right.

The survey, which will have an estimated 40,000 enumerators, will be overseen by Nagamohandas Commission, whose term has been extended by two months. Importantly, the survey will settle disputes due to nomenclatures.

After the Cabinet meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil said that while the Commission says that the survey can be done in 30 to 40 days, more time may be needed for preparatory work. So, the Cabinet has decided that the survey should be completed within 60 days, he added.