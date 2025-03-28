Intl. KSCA cricket stadium in Mysuru: Cabinet nod pending
Intl. KSCA cricket stadium in Mysuru: Cabinet nod pending

March 28, 2025

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has proposed developing a state-of-the-art international cricket stadium near Huyilalu village in Yelwal Hobli, Mysuru district.

The plan was discussed extensively during yesterday’s State Cabinet meeting, though no final decision was reached.

The Association is seeking to utilise 18.19 acres of barren Government land for the project, which aims to enhance sports infrastructure in the region.

The Cabinet deliberated on allocating the land to KSCA for constructing an international-standard stadium, with proposed conditions to review preparedness and resource allocation. A conclusive decision is expected in the next Cabinet meeting.

Other key approvals

Meanwhile, the Cabinet approved several other developmental projects for Mysuru and Mandya.  In Mysuru, Rs. 23 crore has been allocated from the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) funds to complete the construction of Dr. Ambedkar Bhavan. Additionally, Rs. 14.64 crore has been sanctioned for the comprehensive renovation of cultural landmarks including Karnataka Kalamandira, Rangayana and the Vishwa Kannada Sammelana Guest House.

In Kodagu district, Rs. 15 crore was approved for upgrading the Masagodu to Yelakanuru-Kanive Road in Kushalnagar Taluk to improve regional connectivity.

Mandya district will also see progress, with Rs. 16 crore earmarked and receiving administrative approval for constructing ‘Prajasoudha’ Taluk administrative building in Malavalli Taluk.

