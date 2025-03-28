Mysuru-Kushalnagar Highway: NHAI approves Package 3 Hunsur-Periyapatna stretch
News, Top Stories

Mysuru-Kushalnagar Highway: NHAI approves Package 3 Hunsur-Periyapatna stretch

March 28, 2025

Mysuru: The Central Office of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has approved Package 3 of the long-pending Mysuru-Kushalnagar Highway project, covering the critical Hunsur-Periyapatna stretch.

Construction is slated to begin in the second week of April, marking a major leap in regional infrastructure development.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar welcomed the decision, noting the project had been stalled for years. The breakthrough follows persistent advocacy, with special recognition given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for their decisive intervention.

During recent discussions with Minister Gadkari, the MP reviewed the project specifics and challenges. The Minister ensured prompt clearance of pending documentation, paving the way for final approval.

Yaduveer said that this milestone promises to transform regional connectivity, easing travel and boosting economic growth. The project underscores the Government’s commitment to infrastructure-led progress and improving quality of life for residents.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching