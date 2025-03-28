Mysuru-Kushalnagar Highway: NHAI approves Package 3 Hunsur-Periyapatna stretch

March 28, 2025

Mysuru: The Central Office of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has approved Package 3 of the long-pending Mysuru-Kushalnagar Highway project, covering the critical Hunsur-Periyapatna stretch.

Construction is slated to begin in the second week of April, marking a major leap in regional infrastructure development.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar welcomed the decision, noting the project had been stalled for years. The breakthrough follows persistent advocacy, with special recognition given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for their decisive intervention.

During recent discussions with Minister Gadkari, the MP reviewed the project specifics and challenges. The Minister ensured prompt clearance of pending documentation, paving the way for final approval.

Yaduveer said that this milestone promises to transform regional connectivity, easing travel and boosting economic growth. The project underscores the Government’s commitment to infrastructure-led progress and improving quality of life for residents.