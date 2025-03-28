MCC to crack down on illegal street food vendors

March 28, 2025

Hoteliers cite heavy losses as unchecked street eateries eat into their business

Mysuru: While street food vendors are an integral part of Mysuru city, their unlicensed and unregulated presence often causes health concerns, traffic congestion and waste management issues.

Addressing the situation, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Health Officer Dr. Venkatesh has assured that a drive will soon be launched to evict unauthorised footpath food vendors with the assistance of the city Police. Speaking at an interaction programme on ‘Food Safety and Renewal of Trade Licence’ at a private hotel yesterday, Dr. Venkatesh revealed that a survey of footpath food vendors is underway.

Once completed, an eviction drive will be carried out under Police protection against unlicensed vendors. He added that the evicted vendors will be allotted alternative spaces to continue their businesses.

“Improper disposal of food waste, plastic and oil, clogs drains and attracts pests, creating unhygienic conditions and it is a health hazard,” he said.

Dr. Venkatesh noted that while plastic usage in hotels has decreased, hoteliers should switch to cloth bags featuring their logos. He also emphasised the need for proper waste management, urging hotels to segregate food waste given to pig rearers and pourakarmikas.

He appealed to the public to report any instances of food or plastic waste being dumped in public areas to the MCC. He further announced that next month, the MCC will launch a drive for the renewal of trade and other licenses, urging hoteliers to make the most of the initiative.

Food Safety Officer Dr. S.L. Ravindra stressed the importance of hygiene, recommending that food ingredients be thoroughly washed before use. He also advised that cooks should wash their hands before and after chopping ingredients and ensure their hair does not fall into the food. He reminded the gathering that food safety norms must be strictly followed and that licences should be displayed for public viewing.

Earlier, hoteliers demanded that the MCC either evict the footpath vendors, who have become a major headache for the hotel industry or provide them with designated vending spaces.

Without designated vending zones and proper waste collection systems, this informal sector has become a civic menace, requiring balanced urban planning to ensure order without depriving livelihoods.

They alleged that footpath vending has turned into a mafia, with even the MCC hesitant to take action. The hoteliers lamented that despite paying lakhs in taxes to the Government, they are incurring heavy losses due to unchecked street vending.

Mysuru District Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayanagowda, Secretary A.R. Ravindra Bhat, Hotel Owners Endowment Trust President Ravi Shastri, Vice-President Suresh (Ugraiah) and Secretary Subramanya Tantri were present at the event.