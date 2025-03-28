Technical snag hits bank business in city

March 28, 2025

Mysuru: A technical snag in the server disrupted banking services at the State Bank of India (SBI), V.V. Mohalla Branch in Vontikoppal on Temple Road this morning. Unlike other branches of the country’s largest banking network, the server issues were specifically reported at the V.V. Mohalla Branch, affecting regular services such as cheque deposits, demand drafts and loan payments, leaving customers frustrated.

The glitches were attributed to a problem in the main server at SBI’s Head Office in Mumbai.

Pensioners, businessmen and other regular customers were significantly inconvenienced, especially with only four days remaining before the close of the current fiscal year 2024-25 on March 31.

A board was placed at the branch entrance stating: “Due to technical problems, connectivity is lost. Customers are kindly requested to cooperate.” This left many customers — particularly those with travel plans or preparing for the Ugadi festival on Mar. 30 and Ramzan on Mar. 31 — caught off guard.

However, when Star of Mysore contacted SBI’s Main Branch at the Motikhana Building on New Sayyaji Rao Road, authorities stated that apart from minor network hiccups in the morning, no major technical issues were reported.

Meanwhile, banking services at other nationalised and private banks in city operated smoothly without any complaints of technical disruptions.