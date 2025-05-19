International Conference on Higher Education 4.0 held at De Paul College
News

International Conference on Higher Education 4.0 held at De Paul College

May 19, 2025

Mysuru: De Paul College, Mysuru, hosted a two-day International Conference on Higher Education 4.0 on May 15 and 16 under the theme “Revolutionising the Pathway to Career through Digitalisation.”

The conference brought together eminent academicians, researchers, industry experts, and students from across India and abroad to explore the transformative role of digital technologies in reshaping higher education and career readiness.

Dr. K.R. Venugopal, former Vice-Chancellor of Bangalore University, who inaugurated the conference, spoke on the urgent need for integrating emerging technologies like AI, IoT and robotics into the academic fabric.

In his presidential address, Rev. Dr. Baiju Antony CM, Principal of De Paul College, highlighted the institution’s vision of fostering a digitally empowered student community.

The keynote address was delivered by Dr. Latha Christie, Senior Scientist at DRDO, who emphasised the ethical and imaginative use of AI in education.

Prof. N.K. Lokanath, Vice- Chancellor, University of Mysore (UoM), Dr. Shawn P. Daly from Niagara University (USA & Canada) and Dr. Sr. Deepthi UFS, Secretary General of the Xavier Board, were the guests of honour.

The college choir rendered the invocation. Dr. K.G. Licy, Head, Department of Commerce at De Paul College, welcomed.

Day 1 – Technical sessions and research paper presentations: Dr. Venugopal delivered a session on “Smart Learning for Smart Industries” while Dr. Latha Christie a session on “Engineering Smart Minds.”

Dr. Shawn P. Daly discussed the future of AI and its far-reaching impact on education and society. Scholars presented innovative research on topics such as AI in education, ESG teaching, digital marketing and  fintech inclusion.

READ ALSO  De Paul students emerge Champions in Inter-Collegiate Tournaments

Session chairs included Dr. H.S. Nagendraswamy, UoM, Dr. S.L. Suresh, Bharathi College, Dr. M.C. Girish, Mandya University, Prof. Suttur Malini, UoM and Dr. R. Kruthi, Maharaja Institute of Technology.

Day 2 – Technical sessions by global thought leaders: Dr. M.A. Shekar, Vice-Chancellor of Adichunchanagiri University, spoke on AI and digital labs in healthcare education.

Prof. Beck Sung Ki from Konyang University (Singapore) highlighted preparing graduates for a dynamic global workforce.

Dr. Shawn P. Daly and Prof. Luís Miguel Barros Cardoso from the University of Lisbon, Portugal, shared global perspectives on AI-integrated higher education.

Following this, Prof. Suttur Malini, Director of UGC-HRDC and Chairperson, Department of Genetics & Genomics, UoM, spoke on “Genes & Machines,” highlighting how AI is advancing the understanding of genetic disorders by bridging biomedical science and technology.

The day also included parallel paper presentations in hybrid mode (offline and online), with participants from institutions like Oxford Brookes University (UK), Christ University, University of Delhi and Central University of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Assam. Topics covered a wide range of interdisciplinary research — from genetic engineering and sustainability to diversity management and entrepreneurship in the AI era.

The organising team of De Paul College, under the leadership of Principal Rev. Dr. Baiju Antony CM, and coordinated by Dr. Licy and the IQAC team, ensured a seamless and enriching experience for all delegates.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching