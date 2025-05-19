International Conference on Higher Education 4.0 held at De Paul College

May 19, 2025

Mysuru: De Paul College, Mysuru, hosted a two-day International Conference on Higher Education 4.0 on May 15 and 16 under the theme “Revolutionising the Pathway to Career through Digitalisation.”

The conference brought together eminent academicians, researchers, industry experts, and students from across India and abroad to explore the transformative role of digital technologies in reshaping higher education and career readiness.

Dr. K.R. Venugopal, former Vice-Chancellor of Bangalore University, who inaugurated the conference, spoke on the urgent need for integrating emerging technologies like AI, IoT and robotics into the academic fabric.

In his presidential address, Rev. Dr. Baiju Antony CM, Principal of De Paul College, highlighted the institution’s vision of fostering a digitally empowered student community.

The keynote address was delivered by Dr. Latha Christie, Senior Scientist at DRDO, who emphasised the ethical and imaginative use of AI in education.

Prof. N.K. Lokanath, Vice- Chancellor, University of Mysore (UoM), Dr. Shawn P. Daly from Niagara University (USA & Canada) and Dr. Sr. Deepthi UFS, Secretary General of the Xavier Board, were the guests of honour.

The college choir rendered the invocation. Dr. K.G. Licy, Head, Department of Commerce at De Paul College, welcomed.

Day 1 – Technical sessions and research paper presentations: Dr. Venugopal delivered a session on “Smart Learning for Smart Industries” while Dr. Latha Christie a session on “Engineering Smart Minds.”

Dr. Shawn P. Daly discussed the future of AI and its far-reaching impact on education and society. Scholars presented innovative research on topics such as AI in education, ESG teaching, digital marketing and fintech inclusion.

Session chairs included Dr. H.S. Nagendraswamy, UoM, Dr. S.L. Suresh, Bharathi College, Dr. M.C. Girish, Mandya University, Prof. Suttur Malini, UoM and Dr. R. Kruthi, Maharaja Institute of Technology.

Day 2 – Technical sessions by global thought leaders: Dr. M.A. Shekar, Vice-Chancellor of Adichunchanagiri University, spoke on AI and digital labs in healthcare education.

Prof. Beck Sung Ki from Konyang University (Singapore) highlighted preparing graduates for a dynamic global workforce.

Dr. Shawn P. Daly and Prof. Luís Miguel Barros Cardoso from the University of Lisbon, Portugal, shared global perspectives on AI-integrated higher education.

Following this, Prof. Suttur Malini, Director of UGC-HRDC and Chairperson, Department of Genetics & Genomics, UoM, spoke on “Genes & Machines,” highlighting how AI is advancing the understanding of genetic disorders by bridging biomedical science and technology.

The day also included parallel paper presentations in hybrid mode (offline and online), with participants from institutions like Oxford Brookes University (UK), Christ University, University of Delhi and Central University of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Assam. Topics covered a wide range of interdisciplinary research — from genetic engineering and sustainability to diversity management and entrepreneurship in the AI era.

The organising team of De Paul College, under the leadership of Principal Rev. Dr. Baiju Antony CM, and coordinated by Dr. Licy and the IQAC team, ensured a seamless and enriching experience for all delegates.