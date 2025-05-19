Mystery shrouds burnt body found in charred haystack

May 19, 2025

K.R. Pet: Mystery shrouds over the death of a youth whose burnt body was found in a charred haystack at Kattaraghatta village in K.R. Pet taluk of Mandya district on Saturday.

The deceased youth has been identified as Jayakumar of Kattaraghatta village.

It is learnt that one Anil Kumar of the same village had allegedly kept the haystack in Jayakumar’s land and was not allowing him (Jayakumar) to take up agricultural activities thus causing problems.

This had resulted in wordy duel between the two on May 15.

During the quarrel, Anil Kumar had reportedly threatened Jayakumar that he would set fire to the haystack and had asked Jayakumar to jump into the fire and die otherwise he would push him into the fire.

A case was registered at K.R. Pet Rural Police Station in this regard.

But on May 17 at about 3 pm, Jayakumar’s burnt body was found in the charred haystack, following which Jayakumar’s wife Lakshmi lodged a complaint at K.R. Pet Rural Police Station.

In her complaint, Lakshmi had stated “Anil Kumar’s provocative words and threats were the root cause for my husband’s death.”

Soon after the body of Jayakumar was found, Anil Kumar has gone absconding and the Police have launched a hunt to nab him.

Mandya Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Kumara, Superintendent of Police (SP) Mallikarjun Baladandi, Assistant Commissioner (AC) K.R. Srinivas, Tahasildar Dr. Ashok, Nagamangala Dy.SP Chaluvaraju, Taluk Social Welfare Officer Dr. Diwakar, K.R. Pet Rural Inspector Anandegowda and others visited the spot, conducted preliminary investigation besides consoling the family members of deceased Jayakumar.

The last rites of Jayakumar were performed at the village yesterday evening amidst Police security.

Police said that a thorough investigation can reveal who put fire to the haystack? Who is responsible for Jayakumar’s death and whether it is a murder or a suicide.