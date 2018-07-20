14-year-old student hangs self in school premises
K.R. Pet:  A 14-year-old girl student, upset over her teachers for scolding her, reportedly committed suicide by hanging self at her house in Chaitanya Vidyanikethana High School premises at Kodimaranahalli village in the taluk yesterday afternoon.

The deceased girl has been identified as Sangeetha (14), a 9th standard student of the school. A native of Kallanakere village in the taluk, she was staying with her mother Pankaja, in the house provided by the school to her mother as she was an employee of the school.

Sangeetha, who had scored less marks in her last test, was reprimanded by her teachers who had reportedly told her to study well from now on as she would be going to SSLC next year besides saying that she would fail in the SSLC exams if she does not study well and would bring a bad name to the school. The teachers also said that she would be given TC if she does not study well.

Upset over teachers scolding her, Sangeetha, who went to her house during lunch break, committed suicide by hanging self in the house, according to the complaint lodged with Kikkeri Police.

BEO Bettanayak, Circle Inspector H.B. Ventashesiah, Kikkeri SI R. Siddaraju visited the spot. Kikkeri Police have registered a case in this regard.

