Kodava roots trace back 3,000 years, but origins still a mystery

May 19, 2025

Mysuru: A genetic study has traced the ancestry of the Kodavas, the culturally distinct community from Karnataka’s Kodagu district, to nearly 3,000 years ago. Yet, the mystery of their precise origins remains unsolved.

This is the first scientific attempt to explore the genetic makeup of the Kodavas. Conducted by researchers from the University of Delhi South Campus and Hyderabad’s Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, the study was published in Communications Biology.

Using genomic data from 144 Kodava individuals, scientists identified three genetically distinct lineages within the community. They named it: Coorg-1, Coorg-2 and Coorg-3.

Coorg-3 emerged as the most ancient lineage, dating back 98 generations, about 3,000 years. Coorg-1 diverged around 1,920 years ago and Coorg-2, the youngest lineage, appeared roughly 330 years ago from a mix of Coorg-1 and Coorg-3.

Interestingly, mitochondrial DNA passed down from mothers showed that around 40% of maternal lineages in the community are South Asian.

In contrast, Y-chromosome data revealed genetic signatures from Eurasian, Middle Eastern and India-specific male lines. This suggests a pattern of male-dominated migration followed by local assimilation.

Despite numerous theories about the Kodavas’ origin, including links to Alexander the Great’s Indo-Greek army, pre-Muslim Kurds, pre-Christian Georgians or Indo-Scythian Sakas, concrete evidence of origin has remained elusive.

Even in this study, while Coorg-3 stands out as the most genetically distinct group and ancient, its original ancestral source remains unidentified. [Sourced]