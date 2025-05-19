Kodagu contractor murder case: 15-year friendship turns fatal amid affairs, business feud

May 19, 2025

Madikeri: The Kodagu District Police have uncovered that a web of business disputes, criminal pasts and illicit relationships led to the murder of Sampath, alias Shambhu, a wealthy contractor.

Sampath is the prime accused in the 2016 egg-hurling incident targeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s car in Madikeri, back when Siddaramaiah was the Opposition Leader.

Addressing reporters yesterday, Kodagu SP K. Ramarajan announced the arrest of three individuals in connection with the case: B.M. Kiran (44) of Hanagallu village, P.M. Ganapathi (44) of Chowdlu village in Hanagallu, and Kiran’s wife Sangeetha (35).

Sampath, who lived alone near Kakkehole Junction in Somwarpet taluk after separating from his wife, was allegedly murdered due to personal and financial conflicts involving the trio. Notably, Ganapathi also faces charges in the 2016 egg-throwing case.

SP Ramarajan said Kiran was arrested in Bengaluru on May 16, Ganapathi in Belthangadi in Dakshina Kannada on May 17, and Sangeetha in Somwarpet on May 18.

Sampath was reportedly in a long-running illicit relationship with Sangeetha, which became a source of intense friction when Kiran found out. The confrontation led to a Police complaint from both parties.

Following the dispute, Sangeetha moved to Mangaluru, but Sampath allegedly continued to pressure her to maintain their relationship and is even accused of blackmailing her with private videos. Police sources said that Sampath had a similar relationship with Ganapathi’s relative.

Investigations revealed that Sampath and the three accused were friends for over 15 years and had even discussed launching a brick manufacturing business together, with Sampath reportedly investing money in the venture. The business turned into a feud later.

The conspiracy to murder Sampath was set in motion on May 9, when Sangeetha called him to Hanagallu. Sampath used a friend’s car to come there. Kiran and Ganapathi joined her there subsequently.

The trio reportedly threatened Sampath with a gun, assaulted him first with a wooden stick and then fatally with a knife.

After the murder, the accused transported Sampath’s body in a car owned by Sampath’s friend and dumped it in a forested area near Kallahalli, Yasaluru. As the vehicle ran low on diesel, they abandoned it and returned using another car.

Further inquiry revealed that the accused had been plotting the murder for days. Police are also pursuing others who allegedly assisted the trio and have assured that legal action will follow.

Adding to the murky profile of the individuals involved, SP Ramarajan confirmed that a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) case had been filed against Sampath in 2023, while Ganapathi had previously been booked in a 2019 firearm incident.

Additional SP Barike Dinesh Kumar, Dy.SP Chandrashekhar (Somwarpet), Circle Inspectors Dinesh Kumar (Kushalnagar) and Chandrashekhar (Madikeri Rural), as well as Niranjan and Yogesh from District Crime Investigation Bureau and Rajesh from the call records division were present in the press meet.