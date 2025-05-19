Mysuru’s unsung heroes conquer Mt. Kuari Pass

May 19, 2025

Junoon-2025: Pourakarmika children, mahouts, forest guards, make history amidst challenges

Mysuru: In an unprecedented display of resilience and determination, a group of Pourakarmika children, mahouts, forest guards and civilians from Mysuru have written history by successfully scaling the 13,990 ft. Mt. Kuari Pass in Uttarakhand.

The Junoon-2025 expedition, organised by Tiger Adventure Foundation in association with The Mountain Goat, stood firm despite multiple challenges and emerged victorious.

Despite the sombre national mood following the Pahalgam attack, the expedition moved forward with unwavering determination. Concerns among parents were alleviated by the organisers, who reassured them about the safety of the trek.

Comprising 24 members, the team included eight Pourakarmika children, two mahouts, two forest beat guards, two academically bright girls sponsored by Shaswath Seva Samaj School, three general participants from Mysuru and Bengaluru, four housewives, and three organisers.

A. Anil Kumar, a lecturer at Marimallappa PU College, led the team, with strong support from Devendra Tiwari of Ujjain and Tiger Solanki of the Tiger Adventure Foundation.

Overcoming physical, logistical challenges

The journey, spanning Apr. 23 to May 7, witnessed unforeseen hurdles, including medical emergencies, treacherous terrain, harsh weather conditions, and logistical setbacks.

Mandatory medical checks were conducted at Pipalkoti. It was made compulsory after last year’s incident, where nine people from Bengaluru lost their lives in the Shastratal in Uttarakhand.

At Tugasi Base Camp, members acclimatised before proceeding to Guling and Khullar Summit Base Camp. The expedition saw moments of crisis, such as altitude sickness and a nasal blockage scare, which were swiftly managed by the team.

During the expedition, trekkers were treated to breathtaking views of some of the most majestic peaks in the Himalayas. The journey provided glimpses of Mt. Trishul West, Mt. Hardeol, Mt. Dunagiri, Mt. Changabang, Mt. Hanuman, Mt. Rishikot, Mt. Nanda Devi, Mt. Raunthi, Mt. Bethartholi Himal, Bugyal Kot, Mt. Gauri Parbat, Mt. Hathi Parbat, Mt. Dhanesh Parbat, Mt. Barmal, Mt. Songhangra, Mt. Pangarchulla, and Mini Pangarchulla.

On May 1 (Labour Day), the team hoisted the tricolour atop Mt. Kuari, marking a historic first for pourakarmikas, mahouts, and forest guards in India’s adventure history. Battling crevasses, ridges, glaciers, and gusty winds, the climbers persevered, culminating their journey in tears of joy and boundless pride.

Unwavering spirit

The team navigated hailstorms in Rishikesh, narrowly avoided an electrocution incident in Sri Badarinath Dham, and faced unexpected travel hurdles following India’s strategic air strikes in Pakistan.

A last-minute flight cancellation forced the trekkers to undertake a frantic journey from Amritsar to Delhi, but resilience prevailed as they safely returned home.

The team moved to Delhi amid a flurry of activity, attempting to secure flight bookings through various agencies. However, the exorbitant ticket prices posed a significant challenge.

IFS Officer Kumar Pushkar assured them of any necessary assistance, offering words of encouragement. Ultimately, the team managed to secure tickets for two separate flights on the morning of May 8, reaching Bengaluru.

As part of their journey, the team had the opportunity to visit several iconic landmarks — Parliament House, Central Parliament Hall and Rashtrapati Bhavan. They also explored prominent tourist destinations such as Mathura, Agra, Delhi, Amritsar and Badrinath.

The expedition was made possible through the generosity of Ladies Circle India, Diya Foundation, and support from 175 individuals globally.

Training sessions in Mysuru

The training for the expedition was flagged off in Mysuru at Thavarekatte by Namrata Shenoy of Diya Foundation and Lakshmikanth, ACF, Hunsur Division. The rigorous training culminated in the 10km ‘Josh Run’, symbolising endurance and determination. The run was flagged off by Padma Shekar, former Vice-Chancellor of Sanskrit University, and Prema Shankaregowda, former Corporator.

The spirit of Junoon-2025 was actively propagated in colonies and slums by M.E. Manjunath. Participants underwent intensive endurance training led by Santhosh Ramakrishna, Nanjundaswamy and Harshavardhan.

Training sessions were held at strategic locations, including Kukkarahalli Lake, Chamundi Hill, Kunti Betta, Bettadapura Hill and Kabini Backwaters, preparing the team for the extreme demands of high-altitude trekking.

The expedition was spearheaded by A. Anil Kumar (team leader) and Devendra Tiwari (deputy team leader), supported by a diverse team of trekkers: Samarth Kashyap, Kevin, Neel Rakesh, D.P. Mamatha, Shobha, M.C. Shwetha, Pramila Pinakin Ayare, Anajana, Minchu, Anantha Kumar, K.D. Madhu, Naveena, Jayabala, Chethan, S. Punith, Ashwin Kumar, Preetam, Nithyashree, Pallavi, Prem Kumar and L. Kumar.