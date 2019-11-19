In Briefs

International quiz on Nov. 23: Entries invited from students

November 19, 2019

Kautilya Vidyalaya in association with Indo-Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry has organised an international quiz and drawing contest for students from 6th to 8th standard at the school premises in Dattagalli 3rd Stage on Nov. 23. Interested students and schools should register before Nov. 20. For 6th standard students, the drawing contest would focus on Mount Fuji, Tokyo City and Kyoto temple while the quiz for 7th and 8th standard students will focus on Japanese food, culture and related to science. For more details, call Mob: 96119-47387.

