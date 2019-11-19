In Briefs

‘Unlearn to Lead’ event at KSOU on Nov.22

November 19, 2019

 ‘Unlearn to Lead,’ a edutainment event has been organised by RiiiT in association with KSOU Placement Cell on Nov.22 between 3.30 pm and 6.30 pm at the KSOU Convocation Hall. The poster of the event was released by KSOU Vice-Chancellor Dr. S. Vidyashankar at his office this morning.  KSOU Registrar (Administration) Prof. B. Ramesh, RiiiT Founder S.V. Venkatesh, KSOU Placement Officer Dr. R.H. Pavithra were present. The organisers will felicitate social worker Sushma Ravi Kumar of ‘Chiguru Ashrama’ in Koorgalli who has been looking after mentally challenged destitute women in her Ashrama. While free entry has been provided for teachers and students, special donor passes — silver (Rs.200), gold (Rs.400) and platinum (Rs.600) passes — which provide entry for two, are being kept on sale. For passes, contact 80737-87105 or 95915-66888.

Searching