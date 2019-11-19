Book award: Last date extended

Karnataka Sahitya Academy has invited applications from authors for the book award for the year 2018 and the last date has been extended to Nov. 30. Books published between January 1 and December 31, 2018, printed in the book as ‘first edition 2018’ will be considered. The books should belong to the categories of novel, short stories, drama, essay (including humour and narrative essay), travelogue, biography, autobiography, literary criticism, critical edition (classics), children’s literature, science, humanities, research and translation. Authors should send four copies of their work to: The Registrar, Karnataka Sahitya Academy, Kannada Bhavana, 2nd floor, JC Road, Bengaluru-02 by Nov. 30. For details, contact Ph: 080-22211730.
Book award: Last date extendedNovember 19, 2019
