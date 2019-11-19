Power disruption tomorrow

Following emergency maintenance works undertaken by Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC), power will be disrupted from 10 am to 5 pm tomorrow at Vijayanagar 3rd and 4th Stage, Hinkal village and surrounding places, according to a press release from the CESC Executive Engineer, V.V. Mohalla Division, Mysuru.
Power disruption tomorrowNovember 19, 2019
Following emergency maintenance works undertaken by Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC), power will be disrupted from 10 am to 5 pm tomorrow at Vijayanagar 3rd and 4th Stage, Hinkal village and surrounding places, according to a press release from the CESC Executive Engineer, V.V. Mohalla Division, Mysuru.
Leave a Reply