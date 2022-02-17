International recognition to Mysore Varsity Scientists

February 17, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The University of Mysore (UoM) has set another milestone as the research paper published by its faculty members has been chosen as the “Best Paper Award in Biochimie.”

Prof. K.S. Rangappa, former Vice-Chancellor, UoM and Dr. C.D. Mohan, Assistant Professor, Department of Studies in Molecular Biology, Manasagangothri, along with their international collaborators discovered that Vitexin (a chemical isolated from passion flower) kills the liver cancer cells by targeting STAT3 protein which is overactivated in various human cancers.

They published this work in an internationally reputed journal named “Biochimie” and this paper has been chosen as “Best Paper Award.”

Prof. K.S. Ahn of South Korea and Prof. Gautam Sethi of the National University of Singapore, are the international collaborators of this project. Best paper of the year award has been announced at the official website of Biochimie. Prof. Rangappa and Dr. Mohan are the scientists involved in executing this work from the University of Mysore. Dr. Mohan has been awarded the cash prize of 1,000 Euros (approximately Rs. 87,000) for being the first author of this publication.

Prof. Rangappa and Dr. Mohan are invited to receive the award and to deliver lecture at the Annual Congress of the French Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology on July 4 and 5, 2022 at the University of Paris, France.

It may be noted that Prof. Rangappa and Dr. Mohan have been granted with many patents for the discovery of anticancer compounds against various human cancers and published hundreds of research papers in internationally peer-reviewed journals.