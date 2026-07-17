Investigators probe arrested American’s two-month stay in Mysuru

July 17, 2026

Mysuru: The investigation into American national Jordan Brown has widened after security agencies reconstructed what they describe as an unusual cross-country trail spanning more than three months, with particular focus on his nearly two-month stay in Mysuru before his arrest near India-Nepal border.

Sources said Brown stayed in Mysuru from May 14 to July 7, making it the longest stop during his travels across India. Investigators are examining his activities and contacts during his stay as part of the broader probe into his movements.

City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar told Star of Mysore that the department has to check US national Jordan Brown’s stay in Mysuru.

According to sources, Brown had earlier stayed in Canacona, Goa, from March 28 to May 7 before travelling to Mysuru. After leaving city on July 7, he travelled to Bengaluru on July 8 and Hyderabad on July 9.

Investigators said that on July 10 alone, Brown travelled through Bandol in Madhya Pradesh, Seoni and later reached Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. His last known location before he was intercepted was Bhagwanpur near sensitive Sonauli border in Uttar Pradesh on July 11, where he was allegedly attempting to enter Nepal through an unauthorised route.

Arrest on July 11

Brown was arrested by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) at the India-Nepal border on July 11 while allegedly attempting to cross into Nepal without valid travel documents. Officials said he has since been questioned by multiple central intelligence and security agencies.

The 36-year-old, who claims to be a resident of California in the US, told investigators that he had served in US Navy for about six years. He was, however, unable to produce any document to corroborate his claim.

He said that he had travelled to Thailand on a tourist visa but lost his passport there. During questioning, he said he later reached Sri Lanka by sea and then entered India by sea in November 2025.

During a search, the SSB recovered Rs. 31,460 in cash and two mobile phones from him. But what raised suspicion was the fact that no valid travel documents, including a passport, visa, or any other ID card, were found in his possession.

Brown also reportedly gave contradictory statements about his identity, travel history, and the purpose of his visit, raising suspicion about his motives.