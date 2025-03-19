Irregular water supply at Ramakrishnanagar I Block

March 19, 2025

Sir,

I have been a resident of Ramakrishnanagar I Block (Ward No. 46) for five years. For the past year, we have been facing frequent water shortages due to issues such as pump failures or supply line punctures.

Each time, the problem persists for four to five days, making it extremely difficult for residents to manage their daily water needs, especially office-goers and students.

Moreover, the authorities fail to inform residents about these disruptions in a timely manner.

Vani Vilas Water Works or the Mysuru City Corporation should arrange water tankers at a reasonable price whenever such shortages occur. It is disheartening to see residents arguing with tanker drivers due to the lack of support from officials.

This issue requires urgent attention and immediate action.

— Ashok Kumar, Mysuru, 13.3.2025

