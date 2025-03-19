Team Andolana wins journalists’ cricket tournament

March 19, 2025

Mysuru: Team Andolana won the cricket tournament for journalists organised at University of Mysore Hockey Grounds in city yesterday. They defeated Team Vijaya Vani in the finals.

In the finals, batting first Team Vijaya Vani scored 88 runs in the allotted six overs. Rohit, Adarsh and Antony performed well with the bat.

In reply, Team Andolana reached the target of 89 runs with an over to spare. Captain Chiranjeevi and Suresh ensured their team reached the target hitting boundaries.

Prizes to the winners were distributed by senior journalist Amshi Prasanna Kumar. Senior journalists K. Shivakumar, B.S. Prabhurajan, S.T. Ravikumar, Umesh Bhat, Kudli Gururaj, K. Narasimhamurthy, Satyanarayana, K.P. Nagaraj, M.T. Yogesh Kumar and Tournament Organisers-Journalists R. Krishna, Mohan Kumar, Avinash Jainahalli, Bhaskar and Satish Depura were present on the occasion.