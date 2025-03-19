Winners of Rink Hockey Tournament
March 19, 2025

Mysuru: The State-level Inter-Collegiate Rink Hockey Tournament organised by Sapient College, Mysuru, was held at Chamundi Vihar Stadium in city recently. In all, 20 teams from across the State participated.

In the final match, Mylarappa Menasagi First Grade College, Gadag, defeated Cauvery First Grade College, Virajpet (8-7) and walked away with winner’s trophy and cash prize of Rs. 20,000. Meanwhile, Cauvery First Grade College received a cash prize of Rs. 10,000. St. Joseph’s College of Commerce, Bengaluru, finished in third position.

Sapient Education Trust Secretary Leela Prabhu Ram presented the trophies to the winners and runners-up.  Sapient College Dean Dr. Sujatha Bopanna, Principal Dr. K. Ganesh, Physical Education Director K.J. Mohan and University of Mysore Hockey Coach Ashok Y. Tupsundar were present on the occasion.

