St. Joseph’s First Grade College wins Overall Championship in IT Events

March 19, 2025

Mysuru: St. Joseph’s First Grade College, Jayalakshmipuram, Mysuru, has secured the Overall Championship in IT Events at the State-Level Fest organised by Seshadripuram Degree College, Mysuru.

The students demonstrated their outstanding skills across various competitions, bringing laurels to the institution. The winners of the various events are as follows:

Human Resource Event: Vijay and Junaid – 2nd prize.

UI/UX Design: Poornaprakya and Ephraim – 2nd prize.

Thinkinfy Event: Tanisha and Melvita Samson – 2nd prize.

Coding Event: Adrin D. Almeida and P. Karthik (2nd BCA) – 1st prize.

Treasure Hunt: Reema Parveen, K.K. Shreya, M.P. Yashika & Durgabhavani – 1st prize.