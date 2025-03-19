St. Joseph’s First Grade College wins Overall Championship in IT Events
Sports

St. Joseph’s First Grade College wins Overall Championship in IT Events

March 19, 2025

Mysuru: St. Joseph’s First Grade College, Jayalakshmipuram, Mysuru, has secured the Overall Championship in IT Events at the State-Level Fest organised by Seshadripuram Degree College, Mysuru.

The students demonstrated their outstanding skills across various competitions, bringing laurels to the institution. The winners of the various events are as follows:

Human Resource Event: Vijay and Junaid – 2nd prize.

UI/UX Design: Poornaprakya and Ephraim – 2nd prize.

Thinkinfy Event: Tanisha and Melvita Samson – 2nd prize.

Coding Event: Adrin D. Almeida and P. Karthik (2nd BCA) – 1st prize.

Treasure Hunt: Reema Parveen, K.K. Shreya, M.P. Yashika & Durgabhavani – 1st prize.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching