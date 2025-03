March 19, 2025

T.K. Rajanna (67), a retired Joint Director of Food and Civil Supplies Department, passed away here in the early hours of this morning.

A resident of Vijayanagar 3rd Stage in city, he is survived by his wife, a son, a daughter and a host of relatives and friends.

He was a co-brother of Animal Husbandry Minister K. Venkatesh.

Last rites were performed at his farmland at his native village Gopalpura near Jayapura in Mysuru taluk this evening.