H.V. Govindaraju (76), retired Office Manager at Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant, Bhadravathi and a resident of KHB Colony in Kuvempunagar, passed away yesterday in city.

He leaves behind his wife Sunanda Govindaraju, son Dr. Srichand, daughter-in-law Deepika Srichand, three sisters, one brother and a host of relatives and friends. Last rites were held at K.G. Koppal Burial Grounds yesterday evening.