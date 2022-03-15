IT and digital knowledge vital for banking services: MUDA Commissioner

March 15, 2022

Mysuru: Banking job aspirants should be well-versed in IT (Information Technology) and digital knowledge, said MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh.

He was speaking at the valedictory of the 45-day coaching class for banking recruitment exams organised by the Competitive Exams Coaching Centre of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) at KSOU Campus in Muktagangothri here on Saturday last.

Maintaining that banking literacy is on the rise in the country, thanks to the digital revolution, Dr. Natesh observed that in such a situation the aspirants should have sound knowledge of IT and other digital banking services. Stressing on the need for the examinees to read newspapers daily in order to keep themselves abreast of the latest developments, he opined that it is important to note down all the contents that would help them prepare for the exams.

Contending that reading business and commerce newspapers would hugely help in expanding our knowledge base, he underlined the importance of having an understanding of the changes that the RBI would make from time to time.

KSOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. S. Vidyashankar said that it is difficult for candidates to achieve their set goals if they do not make dedicated, focused and concentrated studies. Cautioning against going wayward, he said that the formula for success in career is continuous and dedicated learning.

Asserting that the entire KSOU has been digitalised, he said that students are benefited by this digitalisation as they can get admission to the course of their choice and also receive degrees online.

Journalist Ravindra Bhat, KSOU Registrar Prof. R. Rajanna, Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. K.B. Praveen, VC’s Special Officer Prof. Devaraj, Jnanabuthi’s Jainahalli Sathyanarayanagowda, Ganesh, Siddesh Honnur and Sahana were present.