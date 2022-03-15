Annual Conference of Rotary District 3181 held

March 15, 2022

Mysuru; The Annual Conference of Rotary District 3181 was held from Mar. 11 to 13 at a private farm at RT Nagar in Mysuru. Kamal Bali, President and MD of Volvo India, was the chief guest.

“Do not follow where the path may lead, go where there is no path and leave a trail,” was his call for the youths of this country and service organisations like Rotary.

Kamal also requested everyone to come out of the nut shell and become leaders without any titles or designations.

“Leadership is not a post but a commitment and dedication towards a responsibility,” he said.

Pandemic has taught us resilience, trust and perseverance qualities essential for true leaders, he said and concluded by sharing an acronym ECCO — Empathy, Care, Courage and Optimism — which is a true requirement for a leader to take his team together.

Rtn. PDG. K. Sreeramamurthy, who was the Rotary International President’s representative, spoke about membership development as more and more volunteers are needed to serve the world.

He said it is not only the responsibility of the Rotary leaders but all Rotarians should bring one good individual into Rotary fold. He was all praise for the arrangements of Rotary District Conference being held after the pandemic.

Rotary District Governor Rtn. Ravindra Bhat and other Rotary officers were present on the occasion.

The Conference held for three days witnessed celebrity guests like Gurukiran, Ramesh Aravind, Doddanna, Prakash Belavadi, Rishi Prasanna, Dr. Poorvi Jayaraj, Rakesh Shyam, Rohan Ganapathy, SP R. Chethan, Sonu Venugopal and Comedian Suhas Navarathna.

Chairman of the Conference Rtn. Raghavendra supervised the arrangements. Rotarians from Mangaluru, Chamarajanagar, Kollegal, Kodagu and Nanjangud participated with family in the three-day Conference of Rotary District 3181 which was held for the sixth time.