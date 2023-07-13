Jackfruit Festival from tomorrow

July 13, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Sahaja Samrudha, in collaboration with Nexus Centre City, Mysuru, has organised Jackfruit Festival from July 14 to 16 at Nexus Centre City in Nazarbad between 10 am and 10 pm.

Renowned chefs, passionate food vendors and innovative entrepreneurs will showcase their creativity and culinary skills through an impressive range of jackfruit-inspired dishes.

The festival introduces Red, White and Yellow fleshed fruits from different parts of Karnataka, which are exclusive for their taste, shape and firm bulbs. The event features sale of popular jackfruit variety seedlings like Siddu halasu, Shankara, Sarva Ruthu, Gumless jack, Nagachandra and many more.

Squadron Leader (retd.) Paridhei Singh will inaugurate the Festival. K. Rudresh, Deputy Director, Department of Horticulture, will release Jackfruit Recipes booklet.

More than 12 groups are bringing different kind of jackfruit and value-added products, millets, pulses, organic seeds, desi rice, cold press oil and organic produce for display and sale.

Jackfruit Eating and Jackfruit Lifting Competitions have been organised to recognise and honour jackfruit lovers. Jackfruit Drawing Competition for children (5-12 years) will be held on July 16 at 10.30 am.

Forgotten Foods display is being organised to sensitise the urban community towards the benefits of neglected and underutilised crops and explore more value addition and include them into daily diet.

For details, contact Mob: 98808-62058 or 98809-08608.