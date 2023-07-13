K.R. Hospital outsourced cleaning staff record their problems at grievances meet

July 13, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: As per the direction of the Karnataka Safai Karmachari Commission and under instruction from MMC&RI Dean and Director Dr. K.R. Dakshayani, K.R. Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. B.L. Nanjundaswamy heard the grievances of outsourced cleaning and other staff of the Hospital at his chamber in the Hospital this morning.

The city’s Srirama Enterprises has supplied 111 cleaning staff, Sri Ranganatha Enterprises – 60 security personnel (men and women), Surabhi Enterprises – 45 attenders and 34 scavengers to the Hospital under an outsourcing contract.

Dr. Nanjundaswamy asked the outsourced workers (totally 250 in number) on whether they were credited the agreed monthly salary in time, given uniforms, safety wears, gears and other equipment, given statutory benefits such as PF, ESI etc. They were also questioned about their working hours duration and whether they were overworked.

Most of the workers complained that they were paid low salaries and that they had to face public ire, abuse and insult in the Hospital premises for no fault of theirs. Some said they had little idea on whether they were credited with their PF etc., by their outsourcing agency which had employed them.

Dr. Nanjundaswamy recorded the statements of each of them, which shall be forwarded to the Safai Karmachari Commission, it is learnt. KR Hospital RMO (Resident Medical Officer) Dr. Rajesh, Administrative Officer Chandrakala and others were present.