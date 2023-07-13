MP seeks fund allocation for works in Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency

July 13, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha visited the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in New Delhi yesterday and met with Secretary and Under Secretaries of the respective Ministries.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the inclusion of various developmental projects in the 2023-24 action plan for the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency. The MP requested approval for these projects and officials responded positively.

The Centre has included certain works in the Constituency for 2023-2024. The National Highway passing Mysuru and Kodagu connects the nearby towns and tourist destinations such as Hunsur, Brindavan Gardens, Mangalore Port, the State Capital of Bengaluru, Madikeri and Mysuru in Karnataka and Kannur Airport and Manandavadi of Kerala.

The MP urged the officers to take up and allocate funds for reconstruction or widening of major bridge on NH-275 on Bantwal-Bengaluru Section across Lakshmanatheertha River in Hunsur, construction of grade separators at Devegowda Circle Junction, Nanjangud Junction, Srirampura Junction, Bogadi Junction and Vijayanagar 4th Stage Junction.

Other works include the construction of retaining wall on a few sections of the National Highway 275, Sampaje Ghat and remedial measures for the improvement of Boikeri black spot and Anekadu black spot.