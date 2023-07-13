Pro-Hindu activists facing threat after Congress came to power in State: Sriramulu

July 13, 2023

Former Minister visits house of Yuva Brigade activist Venugopal Nayak who was killed in T. Narasipur recently

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Minister B. Sriramulu has said “The pro-Hindu activists should be alert as a conspiracy is at play to eliminate them. The activists are facing threat after the new Congress Government came to power in the State.”

Sriramulu spoke to media persons at T. Narasipur yesterday after calling on the next of kin of Yuva Brigade activist Venugopal Nayak who was murdered recently over a scuffle that erupted during Hanuma Jayanti.

“Ever since the Congress Government assumed power, 16 pro-Hindu activists have been killed so far. On one hand a Jain monk is killed in Belagavi, while on the other hand a pro-Hindu worker is killed in Bengaluru. There is no security to the life of people with the law and order going for a toss in the State. The activists are being killed daily pointing fingers on the style of functioning of Chief Minister and Home Minister. If such killing is happening in Chief Minister’s home turf, what about the situation in the State,” said Sriramulu.

Congress was desperate for power and now being at the helm, they are instigating others to commit such heinous acts. What was the motive behind murdering Venugopal who was a common man involved in a pro-Hindu organisation. What would they even achieve by committing such killings? asked Sriramulu.

Referring to the statement of a Congress leader that ‘BJP is doing politics over dead body,’ Sriramulu said “BJP doesn’t have such mindset, as it is the duty of all to raise the voice when a public is meted out injustice, in the democratic country. What was the fault of Venugopal? Was he involved in any anti-social activities? He was killed for the only reason that he organised Hanuma Jayanti. If his call detail records are verified, whoever was in his touch and on whose provocation he was murdered, everything will come out.”

