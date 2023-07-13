Wheelie and stunts on two-wheelers increasing

July 13, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Despite Traffic Police creating awareness on the dangers of wheelie and stunts on two-wheelers, which could lead to fatal accidents, such incidents are increasing across the city calling for strict Police action.

Riders performing wheelie on the two-wheelers have increased on JLB Road, Narayana Shastri Road, Sayyaji Rao Road, Vidyaranyapuram Main Road, Outer Ring Road and also on roads near schools and colleges in the heart of the city. Also, triple and helmetless riding have increased.

To avoid getting caught on CCTV cameras installed at traffic signal light junctions, most of the riders cover the registration number plates of their two-wheelers or fix the number plate only at the back of their vehicles.

Over 60,000 cases registered: A whooping 60,474 traffic rules violation cases have been registered in June last through CCTV cameras and the number of cases may increase if Traffic Police conduct drives to end this menace.

Student’s wheelie on N.S. Road: Yesterday afternoon, a student was seen performing wheelie on a bike in front of a school on Narayana Shastri (N.S.) Road causing tension to other motorists. The student, who initially performed wheelie alone for two to three times, carried his friend on pillion to perform wheelie on this busy road again giving tension to other motorists coming from the opposite direction. Public were seen cursing the student for not only putting his life at risk but also the lives of others.