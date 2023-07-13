City Cops conduct special drive to rein in traffic offenders

July 13, 2023

Inspection drive stopped a month ago resumes; to be conducted daily, says Police Chief Ramesh Banoth

Mysore/Mysuru: In the wake of increase in traffic offences, the City Police conducted special drive here last night.

City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth kick-started the drive by inspecting the vehicles near Shantaveri Gopalgowda Circle, along with jurisdictional Nazarbad Police.

With this, the inspection drive that had been stopped a month ago, has been resumed in the wake of rise in traffic-related offences like triple riding, helmetless riding, drunken driving, signal jump among several others.

The joint drive involving Law and Order and Traffic Policemen was conducted from 5 pm to 9 pm at prominent circles and roads here. Apart from intercepting the vehicles, spot fine was imposed and collected from the offenders.

City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth told Star of Mysore: “To give impetus to smooth flow of traffic, the inspection drive had been temporarily suspended and priority was given to book cases tracked through CCTV cameras. Taking advantage, the vehicle drivers were blatantly violating the traffic rules. Now, the drive has been resumed and will be held regularly from 5 pm to 9 pm.”

DCP (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi and ACP (Traffic) Parashuramappa were also present during the launching of the drive.

Rs. 1.10 lakh fine collected

Following the 50 percent rebate on pending traffic fine related to the cases booked till Feb. 11, announced by the State Government again on July 5, Rs. 1.10 lakh fine amount has been collected till July 12.

According to the details provided by the Police, Narasimharaja Traffic Police have collected Rs. 31,400 (133 cases), Krishnaraja Traffic Police – Rs. 23,650 (97 cases), Siddarthanagar Traffic Police – Rs. 7,450 (33 cases), Devaraja Traffic Police – Rs. 27,000 (95 cases), V.V. Puram Traffic Police – Rs. 2,750 (eight cases), Town Municipal Council (TMC) – Rs. 6,000 (20 cases) and KarnatakaOne Centres – Rs. 11,750 (6 cases), totalling Rs. 1,10,000 (450 cases).