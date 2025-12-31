Drunk & drive checking intensified in city
News

Drunk & drive checking intensified in city

December 31, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru City Police have intensified drunk and drive checking across the city.

Checking is being conducted till late nights at prominent roads and junctions, near bar and restaurants by stopping motorists both two-wheelers and four-wheelers and are subjecting riders and drivers to alcometer (breathalysers) test.

If a motorist is found to have consumed liquor more than the permitted limit, the vehicle is seized and a fine is imposed. The vehicle owner is then required to pay the fine and produce the receipt to get the vehicle released.

City Top Cop Seema Latkar said that drunk driving checking would continue across the city and has urged motorists not to ride or drive vehicles under the influence of alcohol and put their lives and also the lives of innocent people in danger.

She has also asked motorists to carry their Driving License (DL), vehicle documents and produce them when asked by the Police during checking.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching